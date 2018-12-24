Local

Tables turned on would-be robbers when intended victim pulls his own gun

By Matt Campbell

December 24, 2018 09:24 AM

Two would-be robbers in Kansas City, Kan., had the tables turned on them Sunday night when the would-be victim started shooting back.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that two suspects tried to rob a man in the 1600 block of Birch Street. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, but the victim pushed it away, pulled out his own gun and shot the robber “multiple times.”

The would-be victim of the robbery was shot “several times” in the leg. Both are expected to recover.

