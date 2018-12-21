Woman sentenced for role in robbery and killing of pregnant KCK woman

A Kansas City, Kan., woman has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison for her role in the robbery and killing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Alora Mendoza was sentenced in Wyandotte County District Court where she pleaded guilty in November to reckless second-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Joselyn Ybarra, who was 12 weeks pregnant.
She was killed in June on North 41st Terrace near Parallel Parkway and Interstate 635.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments