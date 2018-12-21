Woman sentenced for role in robbery and killing of pregnant KCK woman

Crime

By Tony Rizzo

December 21, 2018 10:52 AM

A Kansas City, Kan., woman has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison for her role in the robbery and killing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Alora Mendoza was sentenced in Wyandotte County District Court where she pleaded guilty in November to reckless second-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Joselyn Ybarra, who was 12 weeks pregnant.

She was killed in June on North 41st Terrace near Parallel Parkway and Interstate 635.

Mendoza, 26, admitted that she set up Ybarra to be robbed by a co-defendant. Ybarra was shot by the co-defendant during the robbery attempt.

