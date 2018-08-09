Murder charges filed in killing of pregnant KCK woman and her unborn child

A Kansas City, Kan., woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the June killing of a woman who was pregnant.

Wyandotte County prosecutors said Thursday that Alora Mendoza, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

She is charged in the June 2 killing of 23-year-old Jocelyn Ybarra and Ybarra’s unborn baby.

Family members said that Ybarra was 12 weeks pregnant when she was fatally shot on North 41st Terrace near Parallel Parkway and Interstate 635.

SIGN UP

Mendoza has been in custody since July 7 when she was arrested on unrelated charges.