KC police launch homicide investigation after man’s body found along walking path

By Glenn E. Rice

December 20, 2018 06:43 PM

Police are investigating the death of a man found along a walking path in south Kansas City.

Officers were called to the area of Longview Parkway and Elm Avenue around noon on a report of a dead body. Police said the body was decomposed and there were apparent signs of trauma.

The man’s death did not appear to be from natural causes and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

