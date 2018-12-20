Crime

Clay County man sentenced to 265 years in prison for assaulting child

By Glenn E. Rice

December 20, 2018 05:56 PM

A North Kansas City man who admitted to molesting a 1-year-old girl he was babysitting received three life sentences, plus 175 years in prison, according to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

Jayson Newlun, 28, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of statutory sodomy and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for taking digital images of his victim. The crimes occurred on June 30, 2017.

According to court records, Newlun was visiting a couple who had a 1-year-old daughter. The parents went to the store and left Newlun alone with the child who was asleep.

The parents returned home and found Newlun photographing and fondling the baby. The parents called police. The girl’s father tackled Newlun and held him until police arrived, according to court records.

“The mother screamed at Newlun ‘I hope you go down for this,’ and Newlun told her ‘I do, too,’” Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said in a statement.

Circuit Court Judge Shane T. Alexander sentenced Newlun to life in prison on each of the sodomy counts and 25 years in prison on each of the sexual exploitation counts.

White said he estimated that Newlun was sentenced to 265 years in prison.

