Woman charged with injuring 4 people while driving under influence in Harrisonville

A Harrisonville woman was charged Thursday with injuring four pedestrians while allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Gretchen Ann Otterberg, 48, was charged in Cass County Circuit Court with four counts of causing serious physical injury while driving under the influence.

The charges are felonies and her bond was set at $10,000.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday on South Oakland Drive in Harrisonville, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Otterberg was headed north in a 2017 Dodge Journey when she hit four people, including a 9-year-old boy, who were walking in the road just north of Garden Drive.

Two pedestrians, a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from Lima, Peru, suffered serious injuries, according to the patrol.

The boy and a 42-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, the patrol said. Otterberg was not injured and was booked into the Cass County Detention Center.