Suspected drunken driver arrested after hitting 4 pedestrians in Harrisonville

A 48-year-old Harrisonville woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she struck four pedestrians, critically injuring two of them Wednesday, police said.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on South Oakland Drive near Garden Drive in Harrisonville.
The driver was headed north in a 2017 Dodge Journey when she hit four people, including a 9-year-old boy, who were walking in the road just north of Garden Drive.
Two pedestrians, a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from Lima, Peru, suffered serious injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which is helping with the investigation into the crash.
The boy and a 42-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, the patrol said. All four pedestrians were taken to a hospital.
The driver was not injured.
Police had closed Oakland Drive between South Commercial Street and Garden Drive while they investigated the crash.
The Harrisonville Police Department posted a message to its Facebook page asking drivers to avoid the area. The road reopened shortly after midnight.
