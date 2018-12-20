Lawsuit filed over fatal police shooting of woman in Olathe seen on body cam video

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the estate of a mentally distressed woman fatally shot last year by law enforcement officers in Olathe.

The shooting of 26-year-old Ciara Howard was captured on police body camera video.

The suit filed late Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., names as defendants: Johnson County; the city of Olathe; Olathe Police Chief Steve Menke; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden; and 10 individual officers and sheriff’s deputies involved in the August 23, 2017, incident.

The suit alleges that Howard was killed during a “recklessly executed siege.”

Howard was inside her boyfriend’s Olathe home and was threatening suicide while holding a handgun that belonged to her boyfriend.

She was “obviously agitated and mentally unstable,” and officers on the scene received “explicit warnings” from the sheriff and tactical team commanders about “the dangers of entering the house,” according to the suit.

Despite the warnings, officers on scene used a battering ram to force entry into the house.

That was done in “direct violation of police policies and protocols,” the lawsuit alleges.

A spokesman for the Olathe Police Department said Thursday that because of the pending litigation the department declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Hayden, the Johnson County sheriff, said he couldn’t talk about details of the lawsuit. But he said what happened “was a tragic loss.”

“It’s tragic for a woman to lose a child,” he said.

According to the lawsuit, the officers were wearing protective vests and were escorted by a “barking police attack dog.”

With their weapons drawn, officers went into the small laundry room where Howard had barricaded herself and was holding the gun.

“In doing so, they knowingly provoked an unnecessary and deadly confrontation with Ms. Howard,” the lawsuit alleges.

The entry into the house was “reckless, deliberate and unlawful,” and the officers involved created their own “jeopardy” which led directly to the death of Howard, according to the suit.

The suit seeks $4 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

In addition to Menke, Olathe police named in the lawsuit include Deputy Chief Michael Butaud, Sgt. Chad Mellick, Maj. Wade Lanphear, Sgt. Tim Sweany, Officer Ian Mills and Sgt. Brian Wessling.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office personnel named in the lawsuit, in addition to the sheriff, include Deputy Nate Denton, Deputy Jameson Miller, Deputy Thomas Chaulk and Deputy Tamara Sparks.