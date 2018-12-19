Partner of man shot by police in Blue Springs during robbery spree gets prison time

A Grandview man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a string of armed robberies that ended with his partner being shot to death by police.
Federal prosecutors said Deonte Collins-Abbott was part of a group that committed at least 27 armed robberies over a three-month period in 2016.
Police interrupted the final robbery at a pharmacy in Blue Springs. Jermon Seals was fatally shot by officers and Collins-Abbott was arrested.
Collins-Abbott, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
Three co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
