Man guilty in pharmacy robbery where friend was killed by police

A 23-year-old Grandview man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing numerous Kansas City area businesses.
Deonte Collins-Abbott pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to conspiracy to commit robbery and to possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Collins-Abbott admitted that he participated in eight armed robberies between Feb. 3, 2016, and March 24, 2016.
Prosecutors said he and several others were suspected in at least 27 armed business robberies, including one in Kansas City in which a clerk was shot and wounded.
They were under surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies on March 24, 2016, when Collins-Abbott and two other men robbed a Walgreens at 1701 N.W. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.
One of the suspects held a gun to the back of an employee’s head, while the robbers took cash and prescription cough syrup.
But police were waiting for them outside, and Jermon Seals, 22, of Shawnee, was fatally shot after pointing a gun towards officers, according to prosecutors.
Collins and another suspect, Shannon R. Thomas, 28, of Shawnee, were arrested and charged.
As part of Thursday's plea agreement, lawyers will recommend and 25-year prison sentence for Collins-Abbott.
