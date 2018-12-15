Junius Morrow, aka ‘Fat Boy,’ charged with Dec. 10 murder and other crimes

Junius Morrow, a 30-year-old Kansas City man police say is known by the alias “Fat Boy,” was charged Friday with the Dec. 10 murder of Anthony Page Jr.
Several people inside Page’s home in the 4600 block of Chelsea Avenue witnessed the fatal shooting, when Page opened the front door to a heavyset black male who pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at him and fired several times.
The shooter, who fled in a Chevy Avalanche driven by someone else, wasn’t identified at that time. But the witnesses told police that Page had been in conflict for weeks with a man they knew only as “Fat Boy,” after Page reported to police that the man had stolen his car and gun.
Page’s live-in girlfriend told police that “Fat Boy” had come to the house two days before the shooting and tried to talk his way in, but her daughter didn’t open the door.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Through further interviews and police reports, county prosecutors say detectives determined that “Fat Boy” was Morrow, who was soon implicated in other crimes.
The detectives learned that Morrow was suspected of brandishing a gun similar to the one used in the Page shooting on at least two other occasions: once while assaulting and threatening his girlfriend and her daughter and once at his mother’s house on the day of the Page shooting when police say he threatened to “pistol whip” his brother.
Police learned of the incident with his brother while arresting Morrow at his mother’s house Wednesday. They seized from him a handgun with an extended magazine that prosecutors say has since been forensically linked to the Page shooting.
Morrow faces eight felony charges, including murder, assault, kidnapping and several firearms offenses.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
Comments