Blue Springs police traffic stop turned into confession of planned murder

A man who told police after a traffic stop that he planned to kill someone the next day was found guilty of a federal firearm crime Monday.
Seneca Harrison, 36, of Kansas City, was stopped by Blue Springs police in April for traffic violations and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police found a shotgun in the vehicle Harrison was driving, and because of his prior criminal record he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Harrison told officers that he “was going to kill someone tomorrow.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I’m kinda glad you guys got me,” he was quoted as saying “I was about to go away for a long time.”
Harrison waived his right to a jury trial, and on Monday a judge found him guilty of the firearm charge. A sentencing date will be scheduled later. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
Comments