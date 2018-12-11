Crime

Blue Springs police traffic stop turned into confession of planned murder

By Tony Rizzo

December 11, 2018 10:37 AM

A man who told police after a traffic stop that he planned to kill someone the next day was found guilty of a federal firearm crime Monday.

Seneca Harrison, 36, of Kansas City, was stopped by Blue Springs police in April for traffic violations and suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police found a shotgun in the vehicle Harrison was driving, and because of his prior criminal record he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Harrison told officers that he “was going to kill someone tomorrow.”

“I’m kinda glad you guys got me,” he was quoted as saying “I was about to go away for a long time.”

Harrison waived his right to a jury trial, and on Monday a judge found him guilty of the firearm charge. A sentencing date will be scheduled later. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

