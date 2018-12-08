Two found dead in a Kansas City home early Saturday. Police are investigating

A man and woman were found dead in a house in the 2900 block of Monroe Avenue in Kansas City early Saturday morning. Kansas City police said they are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Police were dispatched to the house just after 12:30 a.m. and found the victims inside with unknown injuries. An emergency medical crew also responded, and both people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The names of the victims were not being released. Police detectives and crime scene investigators are continuing to gather information.
They ask that anyone with information about the deaths call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
