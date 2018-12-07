Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Raymore; suspect in custody

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a homicide Friday night after a man was stabbed near Raymore.
According to a news release, the killing happened in the 1000 block of North Jerry Avenue, which is located east of the city.
Shortly after the homicide was reported, deputies located a suspect at a Belton home, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman. The suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Earlier in the night, the sheriff’s office said it was working with area law enforcement to locate a suspect who fled from the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The investigation was ongoing Friday night.
