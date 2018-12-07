Crime

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Raymore; suspect in custody

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 07, 2018 07:17 PM

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a homicide Friday night after a man was stabbed near Raymore.

According to a news release, the killing happened in the 1000 block of North Jerry Avenue, which is located east of the city.

Shortly after the homicide was reported, deputies located a suspect at a Belton home, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman. The suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.

Earlier in the night, the sheriff’s office said it was working with area law enforcement to locate a suspect who fled from the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation was ongoing Friday night.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers night breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

