Two found dead in a Kansas City home early Saturday police are investigating.

By Mará Rose Williams

December 08, 2018 09:38 AM

Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo
Two people were found dead in a house in the 2900 block of Monroe Avenue in Kansas City early Saturday morning.
Kansas City police said they were dispatched to the house just after 12:30 a.m. and found a man and woman inside with unknown injuries.
An emergency medical crew also responded and both people were pronounced dead at the scene., police said.
The names of the two were not being released. Police detectives and crime scene investigators are continuing to gather information to determine what happened in the house.

Police said the deaths were being investigated as homicides. They ask that anyone with information about the deaths to call TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS or the Homicide unit directly at 234-5043.

