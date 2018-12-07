KC man sentenced to 165 years plus life for drive-by murder of 3-year-old Amorian Hale

A Kansas City man convicted of murder for the 2015 drive-by shooting death of a 3-year-old has been ordered to serve 165 plus life in prison.
Dominique Marchbanks, 27, was sentenced Friday for the fatal shooting of Amorian S.L. Hale.
In October, a Jackson County jury found Machbanks guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Amorian was asleep on May 31, 2015, when a fusillade of bullets was fired from an assault-style rifle into his family’s home in the 6700 block of Walrond Avenue.
One bullet struck the boy’s head, killing him instantly. Two adults and three other children in the home were not hit.
Prosecutors alleged in court documents that the shooting was carried out in retaliation for the fatal shooting of Marchbanks’ brother several months earlier.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement following the sentencing Friday, calling Amorian “a wholly innocent” child whose life was “was callously taken from his family and this community.”
“We are grateful that Judge (Kevin) Harrell issued a sentence that acknowledges what was lost — not just a life, but a lifetime of potential, hope, and the kind of unconditional love that can only be given through a child’s eyes,” Baker said in the statement. “Though 165 consecutive years, plus a life sentence will not restore our community, this sentence serves as a statement that violence in our community will not be tolerated.”
Marchbanks was one of three men charged in the case.
Murder charges are pending against SirTerry Stevenson.
Sulif Wilkins pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter in October and received a four-year sentence set to run concurrent with a federal sentence he’s serving, online court records said.
