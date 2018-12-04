Teenager is killed in south Kansas City shooting

A teenager was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in south Kansas City.
Kansas City police were called to a home in the 11300 block of Corrington Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Arriving officers found a male juvenile in the front of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The victim’s age and name have not been released. Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting and where it occurred.
Police did not have a detailed description of a suspect.
It was the 120th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year. There were 137 killings reported in Kansas City during the same time a year ago.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
