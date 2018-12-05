NFL did get Kareem Hunt report from Cleveland police, but not through official channel

Cleveland police on Wednesday said that a member of the police department did provide the National Football League with a report from the Feb. 10 incident involving former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, though not through the official public records process.

An internal review at the police department determined that a copy of the report was given to a representative of the NFL in February.

The delivery of that report was not included on a list, obtained by The Star, showing requests for records of the Kareem Hunt incident through an Ohio open records law. That list showed no request by the NFL until Nov. 30, the same day TMZ published video footage of the assault at a hotel.

Cleveland police posted the new information Wednesday in an update to its public records site, where a section is devoted to the records of the Hunt incident.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is conducting an internal investigation regarding the overall response to the February 10, 2018 incident,” the update said.

The Kansas City Chiefs never made a formal request, according to public records reviewed by The Star.

Open records requests trigger a requirement by government agencies to release public records to anyone who requests them, with certain exceptions.

Several news organizations, someone named “Greg T” and another person named Kelly Ottinger sought various records from the Cleveland Police Department in the weeks and months that followed the Feb. 10 incident. It was on that day that Hunt and others were involved in a fight at The Metropolitan at the 9, a downtown Cleveland hotel.

Hotel surveillance footage shows Hunt kicking and shoving a woman. Hunt was released from the Chiefs on Nov. 30, moments after TMZ published the surveillance footage. The Chiefs said, and Hunt has subsequently acknowledged, that the star running back had not told the team the truth about the incident in Cleveland.

On Nov. 30, a person named Jordan Carpenter, who lists the NFL as his company, filed a request for unedited versions of police reports, records, 911 calls, body camera footage, police radio reports and surveillance footage of “an incident involving multiple individuals occurring in the early morning hours of February 10, 2018.”

A records request with the Cleveland police would not have turned up the hotel surveillance footage. Cleveland police said they did not seek the surveillance footage because the Feb. 10 incident was a misdemeanor offense. But a records request would have turned up police body camera footage and a police report.

The written police report details that Hunt allegedly “shoved and pushed” the woman enough to cause abrasions on her knee, hand and a scratch on her chest.