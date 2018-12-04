Video shows Kareem Hunt being restrained following reported assault at KC nightclub

A cellphone video captured part of a January incident in Kansas City in which former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was linked to an assault that left a man with multiple injuries.

The Kansas City Star obtained a copy of the video, taken on a cellphone by a patron on Jan. 7 inside Mosaic, a nightclub at 13th Street and Walnut Avenue. The video shows Hunt apparently being restrained moments after the assault.

A Gladstone man identified Hunt as one of several men who repeatedly punched and kicked him during an altercation about 2 a.m. on the night of the Chiefs playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The 38-year-old victim said he was temporarily knocked unconscious and suffered a broken rib, a broken nose and numerous cuts and bruises. He reported the incident to police four days later on Jan. 11, according to a police report.





No arrests were made and no criminal charges were filed because the victim declined to cooperate with investigators, according to Kansas City police.

The video shows Hunt, who was visibly irritated, yelling and pointing at someone while several people tried to restrain him. A third person is shown shouting at Hunt while he is being pulled away.

A police report of the assault was released Monday, days after another video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of his Cleveland hotel residence in February. The Chiefs released Hunt after that video became public.

TMZ posted a story early Tuesday saying it obtained a video of the January incident.

The Chiefs were aware of that assault report, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, and reported it then to the NFL to be investigated, per league policy.

It was the third violent incident linked to Hunt in a five-month span beginning in January and stretching to an altercation in June where Hunt allegedly punched a man in the face at an Ohio resort.

The Chiefs declined to comment about the Mosaic incident.

The man who reported the assault in Kansas City told police he was walking to the restrooms when he saw one of his friends being shoved by three other men. He identified one of the men as George Atkinson III, who at the time was on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Atkinson was released in April.

The victim said he confronted Atkinson, who responded by punching him in the shoulder. The victim then punched Atkinson in the face.

At that point, the victim told police, individuals appeared from “all over” and “jumped” him. The victim said that when he fell to the floor, he was kicked and struck multiple times on his head and body.

The victim identified Hunt as one of his attackers, according to the police report. The victim said he temporarily lost consciousness before a security guard escorted him out of the nightclub.

The man said several witnesses told him that at least eight people were involved in the assault.

The victim was treated at North Kansas City Hospital.