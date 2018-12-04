Man charged with murder in wild shooting at KC apartment that left 1 dead, 2 injured

A 23-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder in the Nov. 29 fatal shooting of another man and the wounding of two more people.
Anthony Eskridge is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Darian Jackson.
Eskridge is also charged with attempted robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents, Eskridge and Jackson arrived together at an apartment in the 2600 block Van Brunt Boulevard, where several other people were gathered.
A witness later told police that Eskridge pulled out a gun and attempted to rob one the apartment occupants of his gun before shots started being fired.
Witnesses were not sure who fired shots in the confusing melee, but two apartment occupants were found wounded when police were called.
Jackson was dropped off at a hospital and was pronounced dead.
Jackson County prosecutors are asking that bond for Eskridge be set at $250,000.
