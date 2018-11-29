Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Crime

Man found shot to death in car in Kansas City; three persons of interest in custody

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 29, 2018 08:06 AM

Officers responding to a shooting early Thursday found the body of a man inside a car near a gas station on Kansas City’s east side.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. near the Cenex gas station in the 5000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Arriving officers found the car stopped in the street with a dead man inside.

Police said they had three persons of interest in custody, who were cooperating with detectives. Police said they were not actively searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

