Man found shot to death in car in Kansas City; three persons of interest in custody

Officers responding to a shooting early Thursday found the body of a man inside a car near a gas station on Kansas City’s east side.
The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. near the Cenex gas station in the 5000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Arriving officers found the car stopped in the street with a dead man inside.
Police said they had three persons of interest in custody, who were cooperating with detectives. Police said they were not actively searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments