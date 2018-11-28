Armed robbery spree across Kansas City area ends with arrest of five youths

Three teenagers are facing federal charges after a week-long spree of armed robberies in Kansas City and Independence.

Federal prosecutors said the teenagers were among a group of five youths arrested early Tuesday in Kansas City, North, after committing one robbery and attempting to rob another business.

Vonterrious Humbert and Henry Simmons, both 18, and Tremaine Johnson, 19, were charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Two juveniles were also arrested in the case, but they are not named in federal court documents.

Prosecutors allege that the group committed 10 armed robberies, including holdups at five 7-Eleven stores on Nov. 21.

They allegedly committed three more robberies on Sunday, according to court documents.

Witnesses to some of the robberies reported that a Dodge Durango was involved, and on Monday, police spotted the five suspects in a Durango and began following it.

The group was seen driving past numerous businesses that they appeared to be casing, according to the documents.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Durango parked near a strip of shops near Barry Road and Ambassador Drive in Kansas City.

Humbert and Johnson allegedly held up a Phillips 66 convenience store while Simmons and one of the juveniles went into a Taco Bell, but they were interrupted by approaching police officers.

Simmons and the juvenile were arrested. Police recovered two 9mm handguns that they had tried to throw away, the documents allege.

Humbert and Johnson were chased into a nearby apartment complex where they were arrested. Police recovered another handgun and an assault-style rifle.

The other juvenile, who was driving the Durango, was arrested. Police found another handgun in the vehicle.