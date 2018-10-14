13-year-old Lenexa girl was raped by Minnesota man in Amber Alert case: prosecutors

A Minnesota man has been charged with two counts of rape, accused of having sex with a 13-year-old Lenexa girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert last summer.
Dechon Michael White, 23, of South St. Paul, Minn., was booked into the Johnson County jail late Friday. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Federal prosecutors had previously charged White with kidnapping after he was found with the girl on July 6 at a home in South St. Paul. She had been reported missing two days earlier in Lenexa.
The kidnapping case, however, was dismissed in July at the request of federal prosecutors in Kansas City, Kan.
The rape charges were filed by Johnson County prosecutors.
According to court documents, White and the girl, who was 12 at the time, began communicating online in February.
In July, White traveled by bus to the Kansas City area and went to the apartment of the girl’s mother in Lenexa. White and the girl told the mother that he was 16 and the mother allowed him to stay in her daughter’s room, according to allegations in the federal case.
While staying at the apartment, White and the girl allegedly had sexual intercourse.
On July 4, they told the mother they were going shopping. The mother reported the girl missing when she lost contact with her by phone.
Law enforcement officers discovered that White and the girl had boarded a Greyhound bus in Kansas City and were headed to Minnesota. The two were seen together on surveillance video on the bus.
Authorities found White and the girl at a home in South St. Paul.
White is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Comments