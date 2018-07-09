Man charged with kidnapping in Amber Alert case involving 13-year-old Lenexa girl

A Minnesota man was charged Monday with kidnapping a 13-year-old Lenexa girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert after she was reported missing.

Dechon White, 22, was arrested on Friday after he was found with the girl at a residence in South St. Paul, Minn. She had been reported missing two days earlier on July 4.

According to court documents filed in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., White and the girl, who was 12 at the time, began communicating online in February.

On July 1, White traveled by bus to the Kansas City area and went to the girl's mother's apartment in Lenexa.

He and the girl told the mother that he was 16 and she allowed him to stay in her daughter's room at the apartment, according to the allegations.

On July 4, they told the mother they were going shopping. But later in the day, the girl's mother lost phone and text contact and reported her daughter missing.

Officers were able to identity White and spoke with employees at the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City and learned they were headed to Minnesota.

White and the girl were seen together on bus station surveillance video.

Officers in the Kansas City area contacted St. Paul police, who found the girl and White.