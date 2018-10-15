Man charged in Overland Park wreck is denied bond reduction in Johnson County court

A man accused of fleeing from an Overland Park traffic crash that killed two young men made his first court appearance Monday in Johnson County.

Bradley E. Woodworth is charged in connection with the Oct. 6 wreck that killed Matthew Bloskey and Samuel Siebuhr.

Woodworth, 45, of Olathe, was charged Friday with a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal traffic crash.

During Monday’s hearing in Johnson County District Court, his attorney, Jean Uvodich, asked the judge to reduce Woodworth’s $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors opposed that, saying the investigation of the crash continues and more charges are likely.

The mid-afternoon wreck occurred on 151st Street near Stearns Street.

Overland Park police said a dark Honda minivan and a vehicle driven by Siebuhr were traveling east on 151st Street when the Honda apparently struck Siebuhr’s vehicle, causing him to lose control, cross the median into oncoming traffic and strike Bloskey’s vehicle head-on.

Bloskey, 18, a Rockhurst High School student, and Siebuhr, 20, who was studying auto mechanics at Kansas City, Kan., Community College, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van fled the area after the wreck.

Two days later, Woodworth was found injured inside a Honda minivan in Miami County, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of 335th Street and Plum Creek Road to check on someone in need of an ambulance, according to the report.

Unable to see inside because of the tinted windows, one deputy broke a window. Woodworth was found “conscious but unresponsive,” the sheriff’s office reported, and an ambulance was called.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Woodworth is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 25.