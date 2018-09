Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the south central part of the city.

The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near 73rd Street and College Avenue.

Police said they were initially dispatched on a report of shots being fired.

Arriving officers found a male victim outside a house. He was taken to a hos[ital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.