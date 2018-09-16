Children at Southview Christian Church in Grandview say “Thank you much!” with signs celebrating an anonymous gift of a new 15-passenger van a week after the church’s old van was stolen.
Children at Southview Christian Church in Grandview say “Thank you much!” with signs celebrating an anonymous gift of a new 15-passenger van a week after the church’s old van was stolen. Courtesy Southview Christian Church
Holy upgrade! After old van stolen, Grandview church gifted with new van anonymously

By Joe Robertson

September 16, 2018 05:30 PM

A Grandview church’s heartache over the theft of a favorite, old van was anonymously washed away this week.

Someone who did not want to be known saw Southview Christian Church’s plight and bought the congregation a new 15-passenger van “with all the bells and whistles,” the church joyfully announced Sunday.

Church members got to see the new van after services Sunday.

“To the person that saw our story on the news and decided that Southview should have a new van to replace our stolen one, THANK YOU!” the church posted on its Facebook page.

“We were amazed and completely blown away at the blessing!”

Their old, forest green van was stolen last weekend as it was being used to help set up for Grandview’s music festival. The church asked that if anyone saw the van, flag the driver down and invite them back to church services, all forgiven.

The van hasn’t returned, but the church is now sending thanks to the anonymous donor “for your kind heart, and (we) hope to express our appreciation to you some day in person in Heaven.”

