Grandview church pleads to van thief: Bring it back, come on inside

That van someone stole this weekend really isn’t much, Grandview’s Southview Christian Church admitted in a Facebook post.
“But it still is our church van,” the church pleaded. “And we love it.”
The church was planning to help with tables and chairs at a Grandview music festival this weekend, but the van disappeared. The church had some fun with its misery on Facebook.
The van’s side doors don’t open. It’s rear bumper is held on by a bungee cord. It shakes uncontrollably if you try to exceed 65 mph.
But the church wants it back all the same. And they’d would even welcome a repentant thief.
Keep an eye out for the van, the church said — a forest green, 15-passenger Ford van with the church’s logo.
And “if you happen to see (someone driving the van),” the church post said, “feel free to flag down that person and invite them to come to our church.”
Comments