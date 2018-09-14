Overland Park police say woman is OK after witnesses report possible kidnapping

A woman who was reported possibly kidnapped earlier this week in Overland Park has been in contact with police and is OK, Overland Park police said in a news release Friday.
Witnesses had reported seeing the woman involved in a disturbance with a man about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 9400 block of West 75th Street. The witnesses told police that the woman was forced into a minivan with two men.
Police released a surveillance image of the vehicle, describing it as a hunter green minivan with a temporary tag possibly from Missouri.
By Friday afternoon, police said they had contacted the woman involved.
No arrests have been announced, but police said they were continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
