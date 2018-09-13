Woman was forced into vehicle in possible kidnapping in Overland Park, police say

Overland Park police say they are investigating the possible kidnapping of a woman on Wednesday.
Witnesses reported seeing a woman being forced into a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 9400 block of West 75th Street.
The vehicle was described as a hunter green minivan, possibly with a temporary Missouri license tag.
The witnesses told police that the woman and a man were involved in a disturbance before they left in the minivan with a second man driving.
The man involved in the disturbance was described as a heavy-set black man in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants.
The woman appeared to be in her late teens or early 20s and was wearing a white, brown and orange dress.
Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments