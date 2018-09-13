Overland Park police are looking for a vehicle connected to a possible kidnapping. A woman was reportedly forced into the vehicle with two men Wednesday.
Woman was forced into vehicle in possible kidnapping in Overland Park, police say

By Tony Rizzo

September 13, 2018 10:19 AM

Overland Park police say they are investigating the possible kidnapping of a woman on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman being forced into a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 9400 block of West 75th Street.

The vehicle was described as a hunter green minivan, possibly with a temporary Missouri license tag.

The witnesses told police that the woman and a man were involved in a disturbance before they left in the minivan with a second man driving.

The man involved in the disturbance was described as a heavy-set black man in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants.

The woman appeared to be in her late teens or early 20s and was wearing a white, brown and orange dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

