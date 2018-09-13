18-year-old sentenced to prison for 2016 robbery, fatal shooting in Independence

An 18-year-old Independence man has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for murder, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Tyrell Young had pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of James L. Hill, 45.
The shooting happened Sept. 22, 2016 outside Walgreens in the 2200 block of South Sterling Avenue.
Witnesses had told police Young and another teen, identified by prosecutors as Keidren Robinson, robbed Hill and two other people at gunpoint outside the pharmacy. Young and Robinson were both 16 at the time.
Court records said Young and Robinson took a cellphone and a purse.
Hill ran after the teens, but court records said Young turned around and shot Hill in the chest.
After the charges were filed in 2016, Young was certified to stand trial as an adult. Young pleaded guilty in August, and was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
The prosecutor’s office said Robinson also pleaded guilty to the same charges, and was sentenced in May to 22 years in prison.
