Olathe mom accused of poisoning kids now charged with seeking hit man for ex-husband

An Olathe woman in jail on charges that she tried to kill her three children is now accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her former husband.

Therese Irene Roever is charged with plotting to have John Roever killed after she was jailed in February and charged with attempted capital murder in the earlier case. Prosecutors said she had tried to kill the children with an overdose of medication.

On Wednesday, Therese Roever was charged in Johnson County District Court with a second attempted capital murder charge for the alleged plot to have an unnamed person kill John Roever.

John Roever had residential custody of the children, but they were visiting their mother in February when she and the children were found to have been drugged.

They were rushed to hospitals and survived, but doctors said two of the children would have died if they had been found later, according to court documents.

Court documents containing details of the new allegations are not yet publicly available.

John Roever said Wednesday that he did not want to comment except to thank Olathe police and others who helped in the investigation.

Therese Roever, 37, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the new case Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing on the case involving the children is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Defense attorney Michelle Durrett said that she could not comment on either case.