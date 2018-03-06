Olathe children were near death after mom allegedly poisoned them, court docs say

Two of the three Olathe children allegedly poisoned by their mother would have died if police had not found them, according to newly released court documents.

Therese Roever, 37, is charged with attempted capital murder after she allegedly gave her children some kind of prescription medication last month.





She and her former husband were embroiled in a dispute over custody of their children. He had residential custody of the children, but they were with her on Feb. 19.





According to an affidavit released Monday in Johnson County District Court, her husband called police after she refused to answer her phone or door for more than an hour.

According to the affidavit:

When she did open the door, he said she sounded “drugged and groggy” and told him to call four ambulances.

When Olathe police arrived, they found Therese Roever lying on a bed with her 7-year-old daughter who was “not alert.”

A 5-year-old got up from a bed and stumbled to the ground. Another 7-year-old was in a bathroom crying.

Officer saw “multiple” pill bottles next to the bed.

“Ms. Roever made no efforts to contact 911 or obtain medical help for the children after they drank the medication,” according to the affidavit.

In the ambulance on the way to the hospital, two of the children were given medication to counteract the effects of an opiod overdose.

Roever is being held in the Johnson County jail and is scheduled to be back in court April 20.



