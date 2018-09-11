Man tried to take ‘upskirt’ photo of 7-year-old at Leavenworth Walmart, jury says

A Leavenworth man has been found guilty of trying to take an “upskirt” photograph of a 7-year-old girl.
On Tuesday, a Leavenworth County jury found Thomas Edward Campbell, 56, guilty of attempted breach of privacy.
Campbell was previously convicted of breach of privacy for using his cellphone to photograph under an adult woman’s dress.
Both crimes occurred last year at a Walmart in Leavenworth, according to a news release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
On Aug. 8, 2017, a witness reported seeing a man holding his phone under the dress of the little girl, according to court testimony.
A few weeks later, Campbell was caught for the incident involving the woman.
There were no photos or video of the little girl found on his phone, according to Thompson. But a comparison of store surveillance video showed that he was the same man seen in the earlier incident involving the girl.
Sentencing for Campbell is scheduled for Oct. 9.
