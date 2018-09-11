Police on Monday were looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle in Grandview late Sunday. The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Zachary Yeary of Kansas City, was declared deceased at the scene. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from September 2014.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Grandview was 24-year-old from Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 11, 2018 07:37 AM

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Grandview as 24-year-old Zachary Yeary of Kansas City.

Yeary was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle about 9:50 p.m. near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle.

Police received several 911 calls reporting that there had been a crash. By the time officers arrived, Yeary had died and the driver of the other vehicle had fled the scene.

The Grandview Police Department’s crash reconstruction team and detectives continue to investigate the crash. A description of the other vehicle involved has not been released by police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

