Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Grandview was 24-year-old from Kansas City

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Grandview as 24-year-old Zachary Yeary of Kansas City.
Yeary was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle about 9:50 p.m. near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle.
Police received several 911 calls reporting that there had been a crash. By the time officers arrived, Yeary had died and the driver of the other vehicle had fled the scene.
The Grandview Police Department’s crash reconstruction team and detectives continue to investigate the crash. A description of the other vehicle involved has not been released by police.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
