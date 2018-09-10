Police on Monday were looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle in Grandview late Sunday. The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from September 2014.
Police on Monday were looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle in Grandview late Sunday. The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from September 2014. Google Maps
Police on Monday were looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle in Grandview late Sunday. The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from September 2014. Google Maps

Crime

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Grandview; police looking for driver

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

September 10, 2018 07:30 AM

Police were looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and run crash with a motorcycle late Sunday in Grandview.

Police received several 911 calls about 9:50 p.m. Sunday reporting that there had been a crash near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a motorcyclist had died in a collision with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle had fled before police arrived.

The name of the motorcyclist was being withheld until family could be notified.

The Grandview Police Department’s crash reconstruction team and detectives are investigating the crash.

They asked anyone with information about the fatal crash to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 6, 2018.

By

  Comments  