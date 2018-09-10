Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Grandview; police looking for driver

Police were looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and run crash with a motorcycle late Sunday in Grandview.
Police received several 911 calls about 9:50 p.m. Sunday reporting that there had been a crash near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a motorcyclist had died in a collision with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle had fled before police arrived.
The name of the motorcyclist was being withheld until family could be notified.
The Grandview Police Department’s crash reconstruction team and detectives are investigating the crash.
They asked anyone with information about the fatal crash to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments