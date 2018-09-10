76-year-old KC man known as ‘Snake’ pleads guilty in kidnap torture case

A 76-year-old Kansas City man known as “Snake” pleaded guilty Monday for his role in a drug-related kidnapping.

Richard M. Phoenix pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to conspiracy to commit kidnapping. A plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to five years in prison.

Phoenix was one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping and torture of another man who had allegedly stolen about $16,000 he had been given to buy drugs in Colorado.

Gerald L. Holmes, 26, also known as “Joker,” and his father, Randal G. Holmes, 54, also known as “Peckerwood” have previously pleaded guilty.

SIGN UP

The victim, known in court documents as C.H., was abducted at gunpoint by Gerald and Randal Holmes, and was taken to Randal Holmes’ house where he was beaten and assaulted with a hammer and tin snips.

At one point, when the other men left, Phoenix held him at gunpoint until they returned.

C.H. was later taken to another house in central Missouri where he was rescued by police.

A sentencing hearing for Phoenix has not yet been scheduled.