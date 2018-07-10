KC man known as 'Peckerwood' guilty of kidnapping, torturing victim in a basement

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to kidnap and torture an Independence man.
Randal G. Holmes, also known as "Peckerwood," pleaded guilty to two kidnapping-related counts, one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 pounds of marijuana and one count of a firearm-related charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.
Holmes, 53, pleaded guilty to kidnapping one of his accomplices in a drug trafficking operation between Colorado and Kansas City after suspecting the man stole a duffel bag full of cash, the Attorney's Office said.
Holmes and co-conspirators held the Independence man, identified only as C.H., at gunpoint in a basement, punched him and assaulted him with a hammer and tin clippers.
After C.H. told the men where to find the money, he was forced to call his father and tell him that he'd taken a beating, that he'd deserved it and that he would return home in a few days.
Law enforcement officers traced the call and responded to where the men were holding C.H. They arrested Holmes.
C.H. suffered a fractured hand, swelling and bruising of his face and officers noted he had trouble walking.
Holmes faces up to life in federal prison without parole.
