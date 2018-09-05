Kansas man sentenced in 2016 killings of grandmother, uncle

A Pittsburg, Kan., man has been ordered to serve life in prison for killing two of his relatives in 2016, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

The sentencing came nearly five months after David P. McNabb pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony theft and one count of interference with law enforcement.

The state attorney general announced Wednesday McNabb was sentenced to life in the Kansas Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole for 100 years.

McNabb, 33, was arrested in the fall of 2016 after the bodies of his 87-year-old grandmother, Betty McNabb, and his uncle, 65-year-old Kenneth McNabb, were found buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg.

Authorities suspected foul play after the victims, who were mother and son, had been reported missing by family members on Nov. 11, 2016, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

McNabb had been questioned early on in the investigation, and was later charged with their deaths.

The bodies of the grandmother and uncle were found more than 50 miles away from their rural Pleasanton, Kan., home several days after they were reported missing.

Court records obtained by KOAM said Betty McNabb appeared to have been struck in the head with a blunt object. Kenneth McNabb was shot three times — once in the chest and two times in the neck, court records said.

By April, McNabb pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty by a judge.

The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and KBI, and prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office.