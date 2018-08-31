Police identify shooting victim at 40th and Park as Kingston, Mo., man

Kansas City police have identified a 43-year-old man fatally shot early Thursday in 4000 block of Park Avenue as Joseph H. Honea of Kingston, Mo.

Officers found the victim sprawled in grass near a residence about 4:20 a.m. No details were released on what led to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Kingston is a town with fewer than 400 residents in Caldwell County, about an hour’s drive to the northeast.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).