Prosecutors: Shawnee school founder charged with lewd fondling may have more victims

Johnson County prosecutors said Friday there may be more victims of Dennis Regal Creason, the founder of a Shawnee Christian school who was charged this week with sexually abusing three children.

“We believe there are potentially other victims out there,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said at a press conference at the Johnson County courthouse in Olathe.

Creason, 48, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties — lewd fondling of a child under 14.

His charges are felonies considered so serious they require harsh mandatory sentencing, in this case a life sentence with no parole eligibility until 25 years served.

The Bonner Springs resident allegedly engaged in lewd fondling of three children, ages roughly 6, 8 and 10 years old, between January 2015 and August 2018 at the Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee.

During a press conference Friday in Olathe, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe (left) said there may be more victims of Dennis Regal Creason. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Howe encouraged parents who have enrolled their children there, both now and in the past, to contact police if their children describe inappropriate behavior, exhibit behavior changes or directly report abuse.

He said police and his office hope to “determine how many victims are out there and be able to provide the kind of justice they should receive.”

Creason co-founded the school in 2003 with his wife, Robin, according to the school website. The school, at 20720 W. 47th St., serves pre-K through sixth grade students and specializes in art, music and nature-based programs, according to the website, which has been taken down. The site had listed the first day of school as Sept. 4.

Creason’s bond has been set at $1 million.

During an initial appearance Friday in Johnson County District Court, his attorney argued for a lower bond for Creason, who would be on house arrest with GPS monitoring if released.

Attorney Paul Cramm noted in a written motion that there is no known physical evidence or eye witnesses to any of the alleged crimes. Some of the allegations, he said, have been “recanted and/or modified” in multiple interviews.

Cramm said Creason has no prior criminal record and is a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area.

The judge denied the bond reduction motion, and scheduled Creason’s next court appearance for Sept. 5.

“We felt that that is an appropriate bond considering these are off-grid felonies with a life sentence,” Howe said. “And considering the potential for other victims out there.”

Anyone with suspicious acts to disclose should call Shawnee police at 913-742-6685 or email crimetips@cityofshawnee.org.

“If a parent is questioning if they should contact us, please do so,” a release stated.