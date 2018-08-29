Man stole KCPD car, drove wrong way on I-35 and caused $6,000 in damage, police say

A 30-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly stole a Kansas City police patrol car and led officers on a 15-minute chase through the city’s West side and into Kansas City, Kan.
Keith A. Conner of Kansas City is charged with first-degree tampering, resisting arrest and first-degree property damage for the incident that began around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 and Beardsley Road.
Police were called about a suspicious man walking in traffic. A police sergeant found the man on the bridge on I-70 directly above Mulberry Street. Conner asked the sergeant for a ride to Kansas City, Kan.
Just as the sergeant said that another officer was on his way to give the man a ride, Conner jumped in the police patrol car and sped eastbound on I-70, according to court records.
Video surveillance recorded from inside the patrol car showed Conner driving the wrong way on Interstate 35, headed northbound in the southbound lanes.
Several patrol cars canvassed the area for the stolen patrol car. One of those officers spotted Conner headed south on Broadway Boulevard along 10th Street.
The chase continued as Conner allegedly sped through several stop signs and traffic lights. Prosecutors allege Conner repeatedly ignored police officers who tried to pull him over.
Conner eventually drove west toward Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, where he allegedly ignored a stop sign and continued into Kansas City, Kan. Other law enforcement, including the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Kan. Police Department, joined the chase.
Police said Conner drove through a barricade at S. 18th Street Expressway and Kansas Avenue and continued for about half of a mile before crashing into a guard rail.
He jumped out of the car and ran. Police arrested him after a short chase.
Authorities estimated that the chase caused nearly $6,000 in damages to the patrol car.
