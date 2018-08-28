Man steals KCPD patrol car, leads chase into Kansas City, Kan., police say

Kansas City police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly stole one of their patrol cars and led officers on a 15-minute chase.
The incident happened about 9 a.m. when officers were sent to Interstate 70 and Beardsley Road to check on a suspicious person walking in traffic along the road, police said.
An officer pulled over to see if the man needed help. Moments later, the pedestrian jumped into the officer’s patrol car and sped away.
Other officers were summoned and chased the police car as it sped into Kansas City, Kan. Police from Kansas City, Kan., deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.
The chase ended on the 18th Street Expressway, which is under construction. The man was arrested after a short foot chase when he jumped out of the patrol car and ran, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
