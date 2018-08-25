One man dead after early morning homicide on Cleveland Avenue

A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers patrolling near the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue around 5 a.m. say they heard gunfire and saw a vehicle speeding away.
The officers pursued the vehicle into Kansas, where it crashed at Interstate 35 and 7th Street. Officers took the driver into custody.
At the scene of the shooting, officers found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted until emergency medical personnel arrived and declared the victim deceased.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Authorities ask that anyone with any information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
