Kansas City police investigate fire at evidence storage building, assess damage

Kansas City police said Thursday they are continuing to investigate an overnight fire at one of their property and evidence storage facilities and are still assessing the damage.
The blaze at the Kansas City Municipal Services building at 5300 Municipal Ave. was discovered after officers responded to an intrusion alarm at 12:47 a.m.
Arriving fire crews found smoke and fire pouring from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze a short time later. No injuries were reported.
It is unknown what caused the fire, what was damaged and how that might affect current and old cases, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
The fire damage was contained to a small portion of the building. However, police have not said what items were destroyed.
“Due to this unforeseeable event, the department is working diligently to mitigate the impact of the fire,” the police said in a statement. “Police are assessing all viable alternatives for storage of property.”
“As KCPD focuses on the immediate needs at hand, there will regrettably be a temporary delay in obtaining any property.”
Officials requested that prosecutors and attorneys seeking property give them as much advance notice as practical, preferably a month or more.
Residents requesting property were asked to give the department at least a month to respond to their requests.
