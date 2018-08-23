Overnight fire damages KC evidence building; police assessing what it means to cases

A fire early Thursday morning damaged one of the Kansas City Police Department’s property and evidence buildings.
The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Municipal Services building at 5300 Municipal Avenue.
The extent of the damage was not available. However, Kansas City firefighters have turned over the scene to police, which is beginning to assess the damage.
“This is a large building, so it will take some time to determine what has been damaged,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department in an email.
It is unknown what caused the fire, what was damaged and how that might affect current and old cases, Becchina said.
Police anticipated that it would take some time before they would be able to address those issues.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
