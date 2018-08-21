Heroin overdose in Overland Park sends Kansas City dealer called ‘Sweets’ to prison

A Kansas City heroin dealer who provided drugs to a user who overdosed was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday.

A federal judge sentenced 35-year-old Loretta “Sweets” Gilliard to seven years in prison.

Gilliard pleaded guilty in May to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Authorities began investigating Gilliard in 2016 when one of her customers suffered a near-fatal overdose.

According to court documents, the man was found unconscious, with no pulse, at his Overland Park residence by his fiancée, who performed CPR until medical help arrived.

First responders administered Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opiods.

The user then cooperated with law enforcement officials and made several drug purchases from Gilliard before she was arrested.



