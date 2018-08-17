$10,000 reward offered in theft of ‘numerous’ guns from Cass County pawn shop

Federal officials say they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to catch the thieves who stole guns from a Cass County pawn shop.
“Numerous” firearms were taken in a burglary early Tuesday morning at Money Treez, 1502 N. Missouri 7, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The criminals broke into the business through the front door and escaped before police arrived, according to the ATF.
The reward is being offered jointly by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.
The money would be paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the criminals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
