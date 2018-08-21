Police seek second man charged in Grandview fatal shooting

Police are looking for a second man accused of taking part in an Aug. 6 shooting death in Grandview.
Jackson County prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged Steven Samson, 29, of Kansas City, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Dennis Maurice Gordon Jr.
Samson remains at large and police are looking for him, prosecutors said. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Prosecutors previously charged Gregory E. Smith, 24, of Grandview with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting.
On the day of the shooting, Grandview police responded about 12:49 p.m. to the intersection of White Avenue and High Grove Road.
Arriving officers found a man holding an unconscious Gordon in the street. Gordon had been shot in the chest and died at the scene.
According to court records, the witness told investigators that a man in a green sedan had shot Gordon as they walked to a gas station. Weeks earlier, Gordon had been in a fight with the driver of the sedan at the nearby 7-Eleven.
Investigators later recovered surveillance video that showed the car near the area on the day when Gordon was shot.
Samson was identified as a passenger in the car at the time of the shooting.
At a home where Samson had been living, investigators recovered a handgun used in the shooting, according to prosecutors.
Police also found a sales receipt showing that Samson bought the handgun from a pawn shop in March.
Detectives determined that the bullet removed from Gordon’s chest was fired from the handgun that Samson purchased.
Comments