Grandview police have released the name of a 41-year-old man found fatally shot Monday as Dennis M. Gordon Jr.

Gordon was found sprawled in the street at High Grove Road and White Avenue just after 1 p.m. He later died from his gunshot wounds.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been and police continued their investigation on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).